The U.S. has a homegrown terrorist problem — and it's coming from the right - The Washington Post

It would be good to hear a presidential condemnation of the kind of hate being investigated as behind Collins’s death.

Or hear Trump express outrage at the March stabbing of an African American man in New York, allegedly by a white supremacist from Maryland who police say admitted traveling to the Big Apple to indulge his long-harbored hatred of black men. He wanted to trigger a killing spree against African Americans, police said.

Those individual hate crimes apparently don’t rise to presidential attention, at least not like Manchester’s multiple deaths, which tend to focus the mind. But solitary attacks add up.