Why I marched

Women's March, January 21, 2017, Riverside CA

I marched on Saturday not because I was upset that Mr. Trump won the election, though it pissed me off that he lied, cheated, denigrated and colluded with a foreign power to win the election. I marched because I have daughters who will lose their healthcare if Planned Parenthood is defunded. I marched because I will lose out if the VA is privatized. I marched because the civil rights of LGBTQ citizens of this country are at stake. I marched because the civil rights of women are at stake. I marched because the civil rights of people of the Muslim community are at stake. I marched because the lives the sons and daughters of my black and Asian friends are at stake. I marched because the lives of my military brethren are at stake. I marched because this is how Dr. King taught us that our voices may be heard.

If you don’t think that marching in this manner does any good, then you don’t know your history. Take a look at the march on Selma. The march on Washington. Both marches brought together black and white. Young and old. Gay and straight. Just as Saturday’s march did.

And now that we have been brought together, it is time to get to work. Find people that are willing to run for office. Start locally. All politics are local. School board, city council, mayoral… state house, governor’s mansions, Congress and the Senate. 2018 is the target year for the “Come to Jesus” meeting.

If you want this march to have truly meant something… then DO something. It’s up to you.

Otherwise… you only marched because you’re pissed off because a bigoted frustrated Russian owned man won the White House.