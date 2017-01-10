Coming Back to the World

Did that... now it's time to get back to work!

There is something to be said about removing one’s self from the wider world. Taking a break from the noise and confusion and utter bullshit that pervades our political system. I sometimes wish that I could have done that.

Well… I did it for the most part. I took the ultimate Vinecation, of almost a year, I left several message boards, one of which I built, that I am just now returning to, I am beginning to blog again (if you want to know where, email me or click on my author’s thingy).

But what I learned in turning off and tuning in is that I am more passionate, more radical, more willing to be involved than ever before.

There have been some really (and I’m sorry y’all) stupid calls for Mr. Trump to step down, to impeach him, for the Electoral College to not vote for him… look… as much as I hate the fact, the man won the Electoral College. He didn’t win the popular vote by any stretch of the imagination. And the last time something like this happened was in the 1860s. It’s how Rutherford B. Hayes got elected. OK… there was some other wheeling and dealing and backstairs conniving going on, having to do with the ending of Reconstruction, but Hayes didn’t win the popular vote. Hell, if memory serves, I don’t think that he was the college either… (I could be wrong about that later part…) The whole point of electing Hayes was to end Reconstruction. Southern whites were getting mighty uncomfortable with all the blacks that were getting elected into office. Not to mention martial law… and all of the other restrictions that were put on them.

ANYWAY – the point is Mr. Trump is not a popular choice, and we only have ourselves to blame. Our political institutions have been hacked, our political system influenced by foreign powers, our media bought off… And we now have an incoming president who gets his feelers hurt when an actress calls him out on an awards show, when the ratings on his former TV show are low, then someone picks on him… Dude… You have bigger and better things to worry about… like the state of the nation that you whined, weaseled, wheedled, insulted, lied and cheated to gain the highest office of!

I spent time away from the echo chambers, and listened. And here’s what I learned –

People who voted for Mr. Trump really don’t think that they have supported the insupportable. They have no problems with the fact that the incoming president is an admitted sexual predator, income tax evader, or the fact that he is about to loot the Treasury. They are hoping and praying that some of good stuff will roll downhill. The downside is… only shit rolls downhill.

The people who don’t support Mr. Trump are in for a long hard slog. The “Trump is not my President” meme is childish. It was childish when the meme was “Obama is not my President”. It hasn’t grown up any. Exactly whose president do you think he is? With that being said, there are things that need to be done. It’s time to get off your collective asses and begin to organize. Right now. Immediately. If you are in a red state, and you can get your blue friends and family, neighbors and local party together, find candidates. Get them up and ready to run. 2018 election season is right around the corner. You have the chance to change the face of the United States House of Representatives then. Don’t look at me like I’ve grown three heads. Quit acting like petulant children. We lost and we lost because we took too much for granted. Now we have to get ourselves back into the game.

Independents that lean left – this goes for you too. Quit acting like you have no dog in this fight. You may have to align yourselves with the “nasty dirty Democrats”. This is where you fucked up to begin with. Now it’s time for you to suck it up, and drive on. This is how we are going to change the House and the Senate.

Thirty-three Senate seats are up for re-election in 2018 - Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These include the two Independents – Bernie Sanders (I, VT) and Angus King (I, ME) who both caucus with the Democrats.

I keep hearing that the Democrats don’t have a bench for 2020. WTF?? The Castro bothers (Julian and Joaquin), from Texas? Wendy Davis? Kirsten Gillibrand? Tammy Duckworth? And that’s off the top of my head! But it is going to take EFFORT! Getting the base (that would be YOU PEOPLE) off your freaking asses. No more whiney assed protest votes because “I don’t like anybody” bullshit, because you would rather believe bullshit, rather than do a little research.

What allows people like Mr. Trump gain power is an illiterate, uneducated, uninformed electorate. People who don’t know how their government works. People who don’t know how the electoral process works and people who would rather have their information spoon fed to them.

So this is what I did, during my self-imposed Vinecation… I plotted and planned… I gained knowledge and information… I became part of the #resistance…. I am organizing to make sure that my part of the world stays steadfastly blue…

Because the alternatives…. Are just too ugly to contemplate….