Newsvine

Rebecca Kesler

 

About Political Science - Because Genius isn't an official major Articles: 166 Seeds: 2072 Comments: 22526 Since: Apr 2010

Playing by different rules: The media lets Trump "get out of jail free" but won't let Clinton "pass go" - Salon.com - Page 1

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Rebecca Kesler View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 20, 2016 1:37 PM
Discuss:

The only explanation for the lopsided coverage of the election by the political press so far is that, for some mysterious reason-defying logic, there’s a “false equivalence” at work. It’s become an almost throw-away phrase, bearing little weight these days. The political press certainly doesn’t take it too seriously, that’s for sure. We’re just gaming the refs, they say. Someone’s always bitching about the media, they say. Whatever helps them sleep at night, I suppose.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor