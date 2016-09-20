Playing by different rules: The media lets Trump "get out of jail free" but won't let Clinton "pass go" - Salon.com - Page 1

The only explanation for the lopsided coverage of the election by the political press so far is that, for some mysterious reason-defying logic, there’s a “false equivalence” at work. It’s become an almost throw-away phrase, bearing little weight these days. The political press certainly doesn’t take it too seriously, that’s for sure. We’re just gaming the refs, they say. Someone’s always bitching about the media, they say. Whatever helps them sleep at night, I suppose.