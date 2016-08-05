Trump vs. the Constitution: A Guide - POLITICO Magazine

In his speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, Khizr Khan, a Muslim-American lawyer and father of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq, waved a pocket copy of the Constitution in the air and challenged Donald Trump. Referencing the Republican’s call to ban Muslims from entering the country—a policy that would’ve prevented Khan’s heroic son from becoming an American—Khan posed a question to Trump: “Have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words ‘liberty’ and ‘equal protection of the law.’”

Trump responded in a statement: “Mr. Khan, who has never met me, has no right to stand in front of millions of people and claim I have never read the Constitution, which is false.”

Oh.... really??