Newsvine

Rebecca Kesler

 

About Political Science - Because Genius isn't an official major Articles: 166 Seeds: 2072 Comments: 22526 Since: Apr 2010

Trump vs. the Constitution: A Guide - POLITICO Magazine

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rebecca Kesler View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Fri Aug 5, 2016 10:13 AM
Discuss:

In his speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, Khizr Khan, a Muslim-American lawyer and father of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq, waved a pocket copy of the Constitution in the air and challenged Donald Trump. Referencing the Republican’s call to ban Muslims from entering the country—a policy that would’ve prevented Khan’s heroic son from becoming an American—Khan posed a question to Trump: “Have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words ‘liberty’ and ‘equal protection of the law.’”

Trump responded in a statement: “Mr. Khan, who has never met me, has no right to stand in front of millions of people and claim I have never read the Constitution, which is false.”

Oh.... really??

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor