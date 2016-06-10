A Political Letter to My Family and Friends

Dear Loved Ones,

I get that you are passionate about your candidate. And I will address each one in due course. But I want you all to understand something – if you think that I’m being rude, you should realize that I am reacting to the way that you are addressing me. Like I’m completely stupid for not supporting your candidate. For the fact that I am taking the time and the effort of looking things up and giving you something to read that is different from that you think is the truth.

The problem with your YouTube videos is that they can be edited to say what you want them to say. Remember the Planned Parenthood videos??

As for voter suppression – first off let’s understand that the Clinton campaign has nothing to do with setting up polling places. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Polling places are set up by local and state authorities, with guidelines set by Federal law. Want to talk about voter suppression? Talk to your Congress Critters. Check and see how they voted on the Voting Rights Act. And then check with the states voting laws. But at the very least learn how the system really works.

Next, let’s address the intellectual dishonesty that has been rampant. Unless you know something that the rest of us don’t, and would like to share that knowledge with the rest of us – like evidence that government entities don’t have…. Quit it. Scandals that are over with, where nothing was proven do nothing to prove your case, and do nothing more than make YOU look petty. It’s rather like blaming your parents for your bad choices in life. At some point you have to start taking responsibility for those bad choices, yourself.

About delegates and super delegates – super delegates only make 15% of the voting delegates at the Democratic Convention. They used to have a lot more power, and could overturn the pledged delegate vote. Not so, any more. Many of the super delegates that Mrs. Clinton has collected pledged themselves to her candidacy before she was even sure she was running. Is that wrong or fair? Well, I think that means that they were dedicated to her cause.

As for the candidates –

Mrs. Clinton is not always the most articulate person in the world. Sometimes what she says isn’t what she means to say, or she puts it badly. Not to mention, she’s a woman. And a Clinton. If she were simply Hillary Rodham, no one would have thought twice about her bid. They would still be bitching about how when she speaks passionately she’s shrieking (or yelling or screaming), still bitching about how much she spends on clothes (when has any male candidate been asked about their wardrobe?), condemned for her age (OMFG! She’s a GRANDMA!)

But worst of all…. She’s married to former President Bill Clinton, who had a very successful eight years in the White House, in spite of a few scandals. All of which they were cleared from. There were no charges brought. Even Ken Starr couldn’t find anything, except MS Lewinsky, whose major issue was trusting the wrong person (Linda Tripp).

Yeah, yeah… I can hear you now…. BENGHAZI! Over five million spent… to find…. Nothing. Nada. Zip.

And now we are on to the email servers. Now, trust me, when I say that this is a HUGE breach of protocol, but I have to say, that when it comes to governmental servers, I’m not so convinced that her private servers weren’t safer. I get a notice at least once every six months telling me that the government computers and data bases that I’m currently on have been breached…

With that being said – there isn’t an indictment. Now, unless you know something that the rest of us don’t… Or have evidence of something that the government doesn’t…. cough it up. Otherwise you are spreading bullshit.

With all that being said, is she a worthy candidate? Well… she’s better than the alternatives. She has the foreign policy experience, she has served in the Senate, she has worked on health care legislation (before it was cool) and she has survived hostile press. I don’t like everything she stands for. But I do like her stance on women’s issues and for the most part on foreign policy (she could be a little less hawkish, but I don’t think that she would start WWIII)

Mr. Bernie Sanders came out of the chute with some fired up ideas and I really liked them. And then the rhetoric took over and all I could think have was “He wants to burn the house down and start from scratch… and that’s not going to happen!” I saw what was coming, and said as much, months ago. I’m not trying to be mean here, but this country doesn’t do huge change. Not the way Mr. Sanders was talking. We are a country that does things incrementally.

But it went beyond that. The longer that it went on, the nastier people got. The tone changed. Calls for hurting candidates, calls for hurting party officials, mean spiritedness that got blown off by the Sanders campaign was disheartening at best. I thought that at least this campaign would be above all of that. It seems to me that many people in the Sanders camp feel that the rules don’t apply to them. If the rules say that you have to show up at a place at a certain time to be vetted for an event – then you have to show up, on time. Those are the rules.

Call for the transcripts of speeches that your opponent gave when not in office – OK… I have to ask why? She gave the speech to a banking concern, yes. Was she working for the government? No. Was she lobbying for a governmental concern? No. Did the money go into her campaign coffers? No, they went into the coffers of the charity that she and her family run. (Which, as much as y’all hate it, does a lot of good in the world). So… who the hell cares what she said! Oh… wait… you do… because she may have said something that you don’t like? Like “Hello”? Or are you mad because they didn’t invite you to tell them how evil they are?

With all of my complaints about Mr. Sanders being said, as a candidate for president, I have to say this – his tirades on income inequality ring true. As does his call to raise the taxes on the top 1%. But we all know that these things are pipe dreams. Reality is the thing that we have to live with. We are going to get a raise in the minimum wage, for most workers, but once again, those that work restaurants, who wait tables will see very little of that wage increase. There are still no paid holidays, no paid time off, no paid family leave for tipped workers.

Women’s issues aren’t high on Mr. Sanders’ radar. Oh, he supports women, supports Roe, and all that. But women are the backbone of this society. Most VA centers don’t have the facilities to treat women vets. And Mr. Sanders has been sitting on the VA Committee for some time, now.

And then there is Foreign Relations – we are a global nation. We have to deal with the global community. We cannot ignore our allies. Talking to the Pope is nice, but he doesn’t help us in the global economy, global security or global infrastructure.

I can’t in good conscience vote for Mr. Sanders.

And then there is Mr. Donald Trump. What can I say, other than to congratulate the Republicans on their fine choice of a candidate? What are y’all thinking? OK, let’s break this one down…

The real truth here is that in a primary, in a country where about 32% of the population is declared as Republican, 33% has declared themselves as Democratic and the rest claim no party affiliation, only about 40% of that 32% actually vote in the primary. And of that 40%, only about 15% voted for Mr. Trump, spreading the rest of the votes between a 17 person field. You did this to yourselves. You created your own monster, one that you can’t control.

So what do you do about a problem like Mr. Trump? He has enough pledged delegates to become the nominee on the first ballot at your convention. By your own rules… you are pretty much stuck with him.

He is bigoted, has very little moral character, and wants nothing more than to divide America more than it already is. I have often joked that his infamous comb over was really an alien that has taken over his brain, but I have to say, that there are few things that scare me more politically, than Donald Trump.

And there you have it. My analysis of the current political candidates. If you don’t like what I have to say, that’s fine. You are going to have to do what you feel that you have to do. I will leave you with a couple of universal truths – Water is wet and I still love you.