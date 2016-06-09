Even If Sanders Gets What He Wants, He Still Loses

Wow.... just... wow... the article is worth the read....

Despite being beaten badly in New Jersey and California Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is soldiering on and refusing to admit defeat. He thinks that the superdelegates can yet hand him the nomination. In particular, he thinks that superdelegates in states that he won should vote for him at the convention. Let's see how that would work out. The second and third columns below give the number of pledged and superdelegates each state (and territory) has, total. The next two columns give the number of pledged delegates Clinton and Sanders have won, respectively.