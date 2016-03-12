Yeah… I'm Built Like a Goddess

I am much older and wiser than when I first wrote this. (It was written in 2010) But what I have discovered is that sizeism hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s only gotten worse. Take for example the Lane Bryant commercial (see article here), which includes a Sports Illustrated cover model, who happens to be curvier than your typical cover model.

It comes down to this – are you healthy? Are you happy? Because if you’re not, then you need to do something about it. If you are five foot tall and weigh three hundred pounds, then you are probably not in the best of health. But if you are curvy and you feel good about yourself – celebrate it!

Whatever happened to the voluptuous woman? Where did she go? When did the size nothing super model become the end all be all of beauty? And who in the hell made these decisions?

I mean really, look at the great works of art. Titian, Botticelli, da Vinci… their models were beautiful full figured women with secret smiles. They had hips that spoke of fertility and the ability to bear children and backsides that had some meat and cushion for a good romp. Their breasts were round and firm; with maybe a bit of sag to them, but that was part of their lush, ripe beauty. These women of classic art are never referred to as being “obese”, but as robust, as Goddesses, as beautiful, as ART!

Today, we see women built to the proportions of these classical beauties, and medical science in its wisdom calls them “morbidly obese”. Our vision of beauty tends to be models who are so thin that when most of them men of my acquaintance see them; their first thought is to offer them sandwiches.

The truth is, that modern screen goddess Marilyn Monroe was a size sixteen.

I am tired of hearing how my plump, plush body is fat, unkempt, and not beautiful by modern standards. I am built to Goddess like proportions. I am under tall and technically overweight, but my healthiest weight is still far above what the doctors tell me it should be (they tell me I should weigh no more than 120 and I’m more comfortable about 145).

So what’s wrong with letting women be women? Letting us have the bodies that the Gods intended us to have? Because, yeah, I’m built like a Goddess… the Venus of Willendorf…