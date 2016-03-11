A Republican Confession from 52 years ago has a lot to say about this year's election - Quartz

This was something that I found interesting today.... Here's why...

I was listening to one of my favorite radio shows, and a caller called into say that she was voting for Mr Sanders in the primary, and if he didn't get the nomination, then she was going to vote for Mr Trump in the general (provided he got the nomination). She had, what seemed like a very logical argument.

But it got me thinking - IS that something that you would do? Really? Why? Because when I listen to Mr Trump, I hear the xenophobe. The man that wants to interne citizens of this country for the "crime" of being Muslim. I hear someone who hates women, and likes to try and degrade them verbally. I hear a man who would rather discuss the size of his penis than discuss how he wants to make this country better. What am I missing?