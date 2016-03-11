Former Miss America Kirsten Haglund argued on Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton were wrong for insisting that health care was a basic human right because the founders of the United States “were Christian” and the rights of Americans came from God.
Ex-Miss America: Health Care Is Socialist B.S., Only Sinners Get Sick - Newslo
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 9:10 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment