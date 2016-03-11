Newsvine

Rebecca Kesler

 

About Political Science - Because Genius isn't an official major Articles: 166 Seeds: 2072 Comments: 22526 Since: Apr 2010

Ex-Miss America: Health Care Is Socialist B.S., Only Sinners Get Sick - Newslo

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rebecca Kesler View Original Article: politicalo.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 9:10 PM
Discuss:

Former Miss America Kirsten Haglund argued on Tuesday that Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton were wrong for insisting that health care was a basic human right because the founders of the United States “were Christian” and the rights of Americans came from God.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor