Gallup Forced To Destroy Defective Sample Group That Failed To Accurately Forecast Michigan Primary

Seeded by Rebecca Kesler View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Onion
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:08 PM
Explaining that it had been left with no other choice after witnessing the election returns earlier this week, polling firm Gallup announced Thursday that it was forced to destroy a defective sample group that had failed to accurately forecast the Democratic primary in Michigan.

