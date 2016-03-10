Explaining that it had been left with no other choice after witnessing the election returns earlier this week, polling firm Gallup announced Thursday that it was forced to destroy a defective sample group that had failed to accurately forecast the Democratic primary in Michigan.
Gallup Forced To Destroy Defective Sample Group That Failed To Accurately Forecast Michigan Primary
Seeded on Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:08 PM
