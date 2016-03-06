A Farewell to Downton Abbey – With Love, From America

The cast of Downton Abbey's final season Source

Tonight marks the final episode of Downton Abbey, here in America. For those of you who have not watched the ups and downs of the Crawley family and their servants, you wouldn’t understand what a mixed bag of feelings this causes those of us who have. We are saying goodbye to dear friends, made through imagination and the magic of television and make believe, in a time long gone.

But really, how do you say goodbye to someone like the Dowager Countess of Grantham, she of the acid wit and sharp retort? Lady Violet, while being a member of the Victorian aristocracy, firmly rooted in that world, over the six seasons is shown to be a caring, gentle soul when it comes to her family, even when she is bull dozing them to her will. (Isobel: "How you hate to be wrong." Violet: "I wouldn't know. I'm not familiar with the sensation.")

Or Mr. Barrow is he a figure of sorrow or of contempt? He is, as Miss Baxter points out, his own worst enemy. As we say goodbye to him, do we wish him well? (One would think so, regardless of his smarminess).

Saying goodbye to Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes, our newlyweds, beginning their lives together. (“Of COURSE I’ll marry you, you old booby!”)

The Bates’ have survived so much through the years. And now they know some peace. Will all of their dreams come true? Let us hope. They deserve all the best after all that Julian Fellowes have put them through.

And what about all that Julian Fellowes put Lady Edith through? Being jilted at the altar, the loss of her lover, and the birth of her illegitimate child, Marigold, and her sister Mary’s ire. Edith seems to be the scapegoat of Mr. Fellowes. Let us hope that this final episode gives Edith the happiness that she so richly deserves.

And so, we say goodbye to these dear friends. The Crawleys, Bates’, Carsons, Branson, Lady Edith and the Dowager Countess. Tonight we are going to curl up with our teapots and cups, our biscuits and boxes of Kleenex as we say goodbye.

Thank you, Mr. Fellowes for six wonderful years. We can’t wait to see what you have in store for us next!