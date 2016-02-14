Newsvine

Replacing Antonin Scalia will be a profound test of the American political system - Vox

Justice Antonin Scalia's death is a test for the American political system — a test it's unlikely to pass.

The test is simple. Can divided government actually govern, given today's more polarized parties? In the past, it could. In 1988, a presidential election year, a Democratic Senate unanimously approved President Ronald Reagan's nomination of Anthony Kennedy to the Supreme Court. The Senate wasn't passive; it had previously rejected Reagan's initial nominee, Robert Bork, and his second choice Douglas Ginsburg dropped out of the running. However, it ultimately did its job — even amidst an election and divided party control of the government.

