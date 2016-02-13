Rep. Mary Lou Marzian files bill requiring extra doctor visit before prescribing erectile dysfunction drugs - Insider Louisville

Newsvine

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian files bill requiring extra doctor visit before prescribing erectile dysfunction drugs

Seeded by Rebecca Kesler
Seeded on Sat Feb 13, 2016 10:15 AM
Prompted by the passage of an “informed consent” abortion law in Kentucky, Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, filed a bill this week that would require a patient to have two office visits with a doctor before erectile dysfunction medication could be prescribed. In addition, the bill would allow the drug to be obtained only by married men who swear on a Bible that they’ll use the drug exclusively when having sexual relations with their spouse.

