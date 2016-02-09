Hobby Lobby Is Backing a Surprising Candidate for President | Mother Jones

Hobby Lobby, the arts and crafts retail chain famous for going all the way to the Supreme Court to get a religious exemption from covering certain contraceptives in its insurance plans, is putting its money behind a presidential candidate who supports those same contraceptives.

The Oklahoma-based company, owned by David and Barbara Green and their children, donated $10,000 in September to Conservative Solutions PAC, which supports Marco Rubio's presidential campaign. Rubio has called for easy access to emergency contraception, known as Plan B or the morning-after pill.