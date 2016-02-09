Most schools teach the basics of the women's rights movement—the fight for suffrage, Roe v. Wade, and the Equal Rights Amendment—but what about the spunky ladies behind WITCH (the Women's International Terrorist Conspiracy From Hell) or the first national "Ogle-in" in 1970, when women turned the tables of street harassment by catcalling male brokers on Wall Street?
Meet the Witches, Lesbian Separatists, and Other Brave Feminists Who Shook Up the '60s and '70s | Mother Jones
Seeded on Mon Feb 8, 2016 9:56 PM
