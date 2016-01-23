Newsvine

Rebecca Kesler

 

About Political Science - Because Genius isn't an official major Articles: 166 Seeds: 2072 Comments: 22526 Since: Apr 2010

Photographer removes anonymity from abortion clinic harassment with new series

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Rebecca Kesler View Original Article: dailydot.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 23, 2016 11:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As a clinic escort, documenting the actions of anti-abortion protesters comes with the territory. 

Escorts like me volunteer our time to assist people trying to go into women's health clinics, oftentimes amid graphic signs, shouting, and physical intimidation. It's not uncommon to see protesters traversing the "bubble zone"—that is, the area around the clinic in which they are not allowed to cross—or even getting physical with patients and clinic staff. We take photos and videos for law enforcement in order to hold protesters accountable for unlawful behavior.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor