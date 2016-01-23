Photographer removes anonymity from abortion clinic harassment with new series

As a clinic escort, documenting the actions of anti-abortion protesters comes with the territory.

Escorts like me volunteer our time to assist people trying to go into women's health clinics, oftentimes amid graphic signs, shouting, and physical intimidation. It's not uncommon to see protesters traversing the "bubble zone"—that is, the area around the clinic in which they are not allowed to cross—or even getting physical with patients and clinic staff. We take photos and videos for law enforcement in order to hold protesters accountable for unlawful behavior.